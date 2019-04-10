Talk by researchers

There will be a public talk called “Bringing Black Holes into Focus with the Event Horizon Telescope” on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. featuring several of the UA researchers working on the EHT project.

Rosie Johnson, Partners for International Research and Education-Event Horizon Telescope project manager, said the doors open at 7 p.m. and as it’s general seating, she suggests arriving a little early.

The talk will be held in room N120 of the Environment and Natural Resources 2 building, 1064 East Lowell Street.

“The university plays such a significant role in the Event Horizon Telescope work that we really want to bring back the ground breaking results to our Tucson community and welcome everyone to hear from these people who have been so involved with this unique and exciting experiment,” Johnson said.