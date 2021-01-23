Uncertainty marks vaccine rollout for Tucson's long-term-care facilities

Mildred Loveridge, who turned 100 years old on Jan. 20, doesn’t understand why she isn’t able to leave her room at the assisted facility where she lives.

Mildred has dementia and has been largely isolated from the outside world for the past year. The rapid spread of COVID-19 has ravaged long-term care and assisted living facilities throughout the state, forcing Arizona’s most vulnerable into isolation as they wait for their chance to get vaccinated.

“She’ll call me in the evening and say ‘Come get me. Get me out of here. They have me in jail. They won’t let me do anything,’” said Bill Loveridge, Mildred’s son. “Every day I have to try to explain it to her again.”

Bill said that while the arrival of a vaccine and a promise that congregate care facilities would be the first in line brought him hope, a slew of conflicting information and a lack of communication by state and federal officials has further prolonged the vaccination rollout for Arizona’s most at-risk residents.

In Pima County alone, adults over the age of 65 make up 80% of COVID-19 related deaths and 41% of hospitalizations. Of the 1,422 deaths among county residents, over 350 — or 25% — have been residents of long-term care facilities.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control, CVS and Walgreens, is facilitating on-site vaccination of residents and workers at over 2,000 Arizona skilled-nursing facilities.

All of Arizona’s long-term-care facilities have already received at least their first round of vaccinations and have started to vaccinate assisted living facilities this week, according to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ. The state could not provide a list of which facilities have and have not been vaccinated.