University of Arizona lectures explore past, present and future of COVID-19

An online series hosted by the University of Arizona will explore the past, present and future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Science + Society: Transformation during COVID-19” will kick off on Thursday, July 23, with the first of three lectures:”Making Sense of this Moment: COVID-19 in Historical Perspective.” UA geneticist Michael Worobey and UA historian Emma Perez will be the experts.

The second lecture in the series, “Compassion for Others and Ourselves During the Pandemic,” is July 30 with Leslie Langbert, director of the UA Center for Compassion Studies, and Nicole Marrone, associate professor in Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences.

The final lecture will be “Moving Forward: Life After a Pandemic” on Aug. 6. The topic — discussed by Biologist Joyce Schroeder and Rain Wuyu Liu, who studies persuasion — is health behavior promotion and COVID-19 risk perceptions and preventative behaviors.

All lectures are at 5 p.m. and will be available to watch any time after they go live on YouTube: tucne.ws/scisociety.

For more information on the series, put on by the UA College of Science and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, go to tucne.ws/lectures.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

