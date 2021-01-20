Vaccine roll out for Tucson educators off to slow and confusing start

School staff are starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tucson, but the roll out is off to a slow and confusing start.

Last week, the Pima County Health Department said more than 2,200 K-12 school staff would be getting vaccinated this week at the new University of Arizona super site. But on Tuesday, the UA sent out a press release saying that number would actually be around only 650. And school districts don’t seem to be getting the same information from the county health department.

Sahuarita Unified said Tuesday afternoon that the district had no knowledge that they would be getting less than the 90 vaccines they were promised this week. But Catalina Foothills said the county health department informed them Tuesday morning that each district would only be getting about 25% of their allotment this week because the UA needed to scale back its initial rollout. That would give Catalina Foothills just 20.

Sunnyside received 105 vaccine appointments for staff this week rather than the 140 it was allotted. The district heard the UA didn’t have the capacity to vaccinate as many employees as it thought it would this week, said spokeswoman Marisela Felix.

The county notified TUSD on Monday there were system issues, according to Nikki Steffan, the district’s director of health services. Only 250 staff were sent an invitation to register for the vaccine, although the district was guaranteed 780 for this week.

Those staff were assigned appointment times rather than being able to choose, Steffan says. Some of the appointments were Tuesday for staff who didn't even know they were up to get the vaccine. So while some ran and got it, others couldn’t make it on time.