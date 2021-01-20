Vaccine roll out for Tucson educators off to slow and confusing start

School staff are starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tucson, but the roll out is off to a slow and confusing start.
Last week, the Pima County Health Department said more than 2,200 K-12 school staff would be getting vaccinated this week at the new University of Arizona super site. But on Tuesday, the UA sent out a press release saying that number would actually be around only 650. And school districts don’t seem to be getting the same information from the county health department.
Sahuarita Unified said Tuesday afternoon that the district had no knowledge that they would be getting less than the 90 vaccines they were promised this week. But Catalina Foothills said the county health department informed them Tuesday morning that each district would only be getting about 25% of their allotment this week because the UA needed to scale back its initial rollout. That would give Catalina Foothills just 20.
Sunnyside received 105 vaccine appointments for staff this week rather than the 140 it was allotted. The district heard the UA didn’t have the capacity to vaccinate as many employees as it thought it would this week, said spokeswoman Marisela Felix.
The county notified TUSD on Monday there were system issues, according to Nikki Steffan, the district’s director of health services. Only 250 staff were sent an invitation to register for the vaccine, although the district was guaranteed 780 for this week.
Those staff were assigned appointment times rather than being able to choose, Steffan says. Some of the appointments were Tuesday for staff who didn't even know they were up to get the vaccine. So while some ran and got it, others couldn’t make it on time.
This Friday, Jan. 22, a new system will be in place that allows employees prioritized by their district to choose a time slot once they get an email prompting them to do so, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., either drive-through or walk-up.
The rollout is slower than expected because the county is piloting a couple of new internal computer processes, and it didn’t want to see long lines like it did at the Kino vaccination site on Monday, Jan. 18, says Aaron Pacheco, county health department spokesman.
“We expect that we will be back at full speed within the next couple of days,” he said. “We just didn't want to, essentially, start running full speed the very first day. So we're trying to make sure that everything is in place so that we can go faster as soon as we have those bugs and kinks worked out.”
Vail School District will only be getting 60 vaccines this week instead of the 210 the district was promised, said Vail Superintendent John Carruth during a board meeting Tuesday.
“We've worked closely with Pima County Department of Health, and it pains me to say this but their rollout is less than stellar,” Carruth said. “In fact, it’s been an utter disappointment.”
Vail recently partnered with United Community Health and Rincon Valley Fire, and in less than 24 hours, they set up a vaccine clinic at Old Vail Middle School and vaccinated 70 staff members who fell into the health-worker category.
Carruth pushed for the local health department to allow them to repeat the process and get more people vaccinated, but the county said they would be vaccinating all K-12 staff at the UA site.
“We have a proven track record that if we had those 210 doses, we would have them in arms of staff tomorrow,” Carruth says. “It is unconscionable that we are not able to do that.”
