Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 7:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona. Severe thunderstorms are moving northeast at 35 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Catalina
- Oro Valley
- Marana
- Oracle
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Casas Adobes
- Drexel Heights
- Flowing Wells
- Tanque Verde
- Saddlebrooke
- South Tucson
- Avra Valley
- Saddlebrooke Ranch
- Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation
- Tortolita
- San Xavier Community
- Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
- Saguaro National Park West
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What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
- Storms located from 9 miles southwest of Avra Valley to 6 miles south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Hazardous driving conditions on affected highways, including Interstate 19, Route 79, Route 86, Route 77, and Interstate 10
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows
- Do not wait for thunder before taking cover; wind damage may occur before rain or lightning
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.