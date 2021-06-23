 Skip to main content
What people are saying online about the Walnut Fire
Walnut Fire

The Walnut Fire has burned over 8,572 acres in southern Arizona near Texas Canyon as of Wednesday.

 InciWeb

The Walnut Fire, which caused the closure of Interstate 10 northeast of Benson on Tuesday, has captured the attention of online onlookers. Here's what is being said:

Neighbors

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Allen Photos (@jhn.aln)

Two Twitter users mention the rain and thunderstorms moving through Southern Arizona on Wednesday afternoon. 

One motorist recounts being stopped on I-10 during the highway closure that lasted several hours Tuesday afternoon. 

Video from Tucson Fire Department via Twitter

One Twitter user captured video of the flames Tuesday night.

 Local safety officials

Tucson Fire Department firefighters were present at the wildfire Tuesday night. 

I-10 began partially reopening around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

A map showing the spread of the Walnut Fire, which has burned 8,572 acres, per the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. 

Tucson Fire Department tries to contain Walnut Fire Tuesday night

