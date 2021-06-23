What people are saying online about the Walnut Fire

The Walnut Fire, which caused the closure of Interstate 10 northeast of Benson on Tuesday, has captured the attention of online onlookers. Here's what is being said:
Neighbors
yep, I sure hope so! got a few drops on my windshield on the way home. sending up smoke for a hefty monsoon, er, soon!— vaxxed and masked—can you say Delta Variant? (@OntieC) June 23, 2021
Two Twitter users mention the rain and thunderstorms moving through Southern Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
I was parked on I-10 at Texas Canyon for an hour yesterday, due to the Walnut Fire.— Michael R. Wyatt🇺🇲 (@LChucoEsq) June 23, 2021
One motorist recounts being stopped on I-10 during the highway closure that lasted several hours Tuesday afternoon.
I just drove straight through the #WalnutFire (at night)….that was eerie stuff— Kaylene Wright (@kayleneannawyn) June 23, 2021
Timelapse of the #walnutfire here in Arizona. The Suns aren’t the only thing that’s HOT in AZ. #rallythevalley pic.twitter.com/wpXDBtV1Sd— Tyler Burkett (@Tyler_Burkett10) June 23, 2021
One Twitter user captured video of the flames Tuesday night.
Local safety officials
MUTUAL AID 🔥 #TucsonFire has sent two engines and a Deputy Chief to help protect structures in the town of Dragoon from the #WalnutFire #TFD 🚒💨— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 22, 2021
Tucson Fire Department firefighters were present at the wildfire Tuesday night.
Walnut Fire update: Interstate 10 has reopened at least one lane in both directions between milepost 319 and milepost 323. Dragoon Road has reopened as well. Continue to be cautious in the area as crews are still working the Walnut Fire along the interstate.— CochiseCounty (@CochiseCounty) June 23, 2021
I-10 began partially reopening around 6:30 Tuesday evening.
A map showing the spread of the Walnut Fire, which has burned 8,572 acres, per the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.