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Director Casey Sixkiller of the Washington Department of Ecology met with neighbors frustrated by lack of progress on cleaning up PFAS contamination around the Army's Yakima Training Center on Aug. 25, 2025 in East Selah, Washington.

PFAS cleanup timelines at over 500 military sites have quietly shifted back since the Pentagon first announced them in 2021. Larger spikes indicate longer delays.

It's been almost five years since Brandi and Brad Hyatt found out the well at their home next to an Army base in Washington is contaminated with "forever chemicals."

They started using bottled water for everything from making coffee to rinsing off toothbrushes. The couple even carted their two small children across town to bathe at a gym so they couldn’t accidentally swallow contaminated bathwater.

The Army installed a filter last year, but the well remains contaminated. The kids will be long grown by the time the military provides a permanent fix, now delayed until after 2042.

Hundreds of military bases have been putting off cleanup of toxic PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, for years, according to a new USA TODAY analysis of military records. The latest round of delays, which the Pentagon posted in an obscure corner of its website in May, has pushed some deadlines out decades, or removed them altogether.

For decades, the military has extinguished fires using foams containing toxic PFAS. These chemicals can then seep into soil and groundwater, where they persist without breaking down, increasing the chance of certain cancers in people who drink from contaminated wells.