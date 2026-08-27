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More than 150 people are dead and hundreds of people, including dozens of Americans, were missing on Aug. 26 after flash flooding in the Himalayan nation of Nepal, the country's tourism board reported.

The flash flood took place at about 8:30 a.m. local time in the Bhote Koshi River in the country's northern Rasuwa district near China's Tibet border, authorities said.

Horrifying surveillance video circulating online shows people fleeing before the mudslide hits and a deluge crashes down on them. Drone footage also shows flooding devastation along the river as mud and water engulf riverside communities.

So far, local police have reported 157 deaths connected to the disaster.

Initially, at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreign nationals, had been reported missing, the Nepal Tourism Board posted on social media.

"It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us. As it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my wife's hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud," Keshav Prasad Baral, a 68-year-old survivor who was being treated at a hospital, told Reuters. "Four or five hours later, a helicopter came to rescue me. My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud. She's gone."

Americans missing after flash flood in Nepal

Sunil Sharma, a Nepal tourism board spokesperson, told the Toronto Star the missing foreigners include 47 Americans, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 24 from Canada.