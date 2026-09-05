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WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced the start of construction of a 250-foot-tall Triumphal Arch across the Potomac River from the capital, despite criticism of the project from the local House member and a pending lawsuit against the project.

Burgum said excavation would begin during the next two weeks at Memorial Circle near Arlington National Cemetery.

“This will be one of the Great Pieces of American Architecture, honoring the history and significance of Arlington Cemetery and befitting the most powerful Capital in the World,” Burgum said on social media.

The arch is one of multiple projects Trump has proposed that will change Washington's landscape. Other projects include a White House granite helipad, a new ballroom, renovations at the Kennedy Center and an overhauled Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Virginia, opposed the project he called illegal, gridlock-increasing and narcissistic. He argued that the project would significantly increase traffic problems in the region.

“Burgum and the Trump Administration are disregarding the risks and rushing this towering monument to Trump’s vanity because they believe Republicans will get crushed in November," Beyer said. “This project is not even close to being ready for prime time."

A lawsuit is pending against the arch. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan hasn’t decided whether to block the project, but in April she ordered the National Park Service to provide two weeks' notice before "commencement of construction, or demolition in preparation for construction, of an arch on Memorial Circle."