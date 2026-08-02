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In the latest public spat between President Donald Trump and two Republican senators, the president offered a new threat: approve Todd Blanche as attorney general or the anti-weaponization fund returns.

"It will immediately be back on the table, and I will get it done," Trump wrote in an Aug. 1 Truth Social post which says Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who is also Trump's former personal lawyer, would stay in his "acting" rank and bring back the fund if not confirmed.

Sens. Thom Tillis and John Cornyn are stalling the confirmation amid questions about Trump's "anti-weaponization fund," the $1.776 billion Department of Justice fund that would offer taxpayer dollars to individuals who say they are victims of political backlash and legal challenges. Blanche helped settle a lawsuit between Trump and his own Internal Revenue Service which created the it, and on Friday, July 31, the president appealed a ruling that blocked access to the fund.

Trump said in his new post that the fund "takes care of those who have been so badly treated by the Crooked Joe Biden (and Obuma!) Administration," but Tillis responded in a post that it is a "payout pot for punks." Critics of the fund see it as a way for Trump's political allies and those pardoned for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to cash in on taxpayer dollars.

"It’s unfortunate that Todd Blanche, who I consider qualified for the job, will not be confirmed because of this reversal," Tillis wrote. "Hopefully, we can resolve this by Tuesday."