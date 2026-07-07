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LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday, a step towards Russia's return to the Olympic fold ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ROC was suspended in October 2023 for recognizing regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The IOC said its executive board had lifted the suspension but had not decided yet on whether Russia could display its flag, colors or have its anthem played at the Games.

Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev said the IOC's decision should clear the way for Russian athletes to make a full return to the international sporting stage.

"Our country's return to the Olympic family is a green light for international federations to reinstate all our athletes," Degtyarev said.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

"The decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) no longer includes as its members any regional sports organizations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine," the IOC said in a statement.

The IOC said in 2023 that Russia recognizing regional Olympic councils in occupied parts of Ukraine had violated the Olympic Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine’s Olympic Committee.