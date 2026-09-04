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WASHINGTON — Turns out more is less when overhauling visa fees for foreign college graduates.

The Trump administration is proposing doubling the fees to more than $200,000 for H-1B visa applicants from abroad in specialty occupations. The move comes after fresh applications from abroad slowed to a trickle in the months after President Donald Trump applied a $100,000 fee to them a year ago.

A federal judge blocked the fee in June as "unlawful." The Justice Department has appealed.

The initial higher fee generated $8.5 million from 85 applicants from abroad during the first five months before they were blocked in court, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. But because the number of applicants dropped 87%, the agency collected $28 million less during that period.

"This is just a way to kill the H-1B program," Shev Dalal-Dheini, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told USA TODAY about the combined fees. "This is just one of the many nails in the coffin of legal immigration in this country."

The H-1B program, which distributes 85,000 new visas per year under a cap, remained popular enough after Trump's initial fee that the work permits are distributed by lottery. Tech companies, health care organizations and universities continue to hire foreign workers who are already in the United States at the previous fees of $2,000 to $5,000. And universities and nonprofit research centers are excluded from the cap and hire tens of thousands more foreign workers.