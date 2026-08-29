Banque Misr said on Saturday it was reviewing the U.S. Treasury notice, adding that its branch in the UAE continued to provide banking services to its customers.

The U.S. has also issued sanctions targeting an entity based in Hong Kong and a person linked to Iran's Bank Melli, according to a notice on the Treasury website.

The sanctions drive compounds the toll of the war on Iran's economy, where annual inflation hit 66% last month.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei — who has not been seen publicly since he was injured in the initial February 28 attack that killed his father and former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — called on the government to tackle the economic hardship.

"There is the need to seriously address the chain of economic and livelihood challenges, such as inflation, unemployment, management of prices and the market for goods and services," he said, according to a written statement attributed to Khamenei.

President Masoud Pezeshkian told state media that Iranian exports and imports had slumped nearly 35% because of U.S. sanctions and a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

But he said Iran was able to sell about 90 million barrels of oil during the short-lived memorandum of understanding that the U.S. and Iran signed in June, when Washington permitted Iranian oil sales.

Later on Saturday, Pezeshkian called on state TV for a revival of the interim deal, which was signed on June 17 but quickly unraveled amid disagreements over what had been agreed, especially on the status of the Strait of Hormuz.