In an interview aired on state TV on Sunday, Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said the island had been hit around 550 times in previous months but continued to operate.

Iran has also imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, creating an issue for U.S. President Donald Trump by pushing up fuel prices globally ahead of midterm elections for his Republican Party in November.

However, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil was getting through the waterway.

"Our transits through the Strait are averaging over 9 million barrels a day now, and with the access pipelines that go around the Strait, we're probably two thirds or more of pre-conflict flows. So Iranians are still causing trouble, but the United States Navy is winning that battle," he told CNN.

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command said it struck three Iranian vessels, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy ships.

The IRGC responded by threatening intensified strikes against U.S. military vessels in the region, and said later that it targeted the three tankers as well as three U.S.-linked vessels in other areas.

Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian news agency, had reported that four U.S. missiles hit a tanker in the area of Kharg's anchorage. Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker's crew was being evacuated.

No American personnel were harmed, Central Command said.