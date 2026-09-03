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The El Paso Sector Border Patrol shared video showing agents pursuing and detaining migrants inside a drainage system.

The video, posted to X on Sept. 1, begins with what appears to be migrants entering a drainage system with the border wall visible in the background. It then cuts to Border Patrol agents entering the drain, moving through underground tunnels and eventually detaining migrants.

It is unclear exactly where the video was recorded, but the agency used the post to warn that the border is closed to unlawful entry.

“We monitor the subterranean domain—including storm drain systems. From the skies to the networks beneath our cities—We are surveilling active threats. Attempt to enter the United States unlawfully, and we will find, arrest, and deport you,” the agency wrote on X.

Border Patrol recently gave Fox News a look inside underground tunnels used by migrants in El Paso. The outlet reported there are 32 entry points from the Rio Grande and hundreds of exit points throughout the city.

Agents typically encounter two to three migrants at a time inside the system, while smugglers can charge between $20,000 and $30,000 to move migrants underground, according to Fox News.

Border Patrol has previously warned of the dangers associated with smugglers using El Paso's drainage system.

In a 2024 news release issued after dozens of migrants were apprehended in the city's drainage system, the agency said the tunnels can expose migrants to serious risks, including injury and death.