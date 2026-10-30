If Democrats take one or both chambers of Congress, they could launch investigations into Trump's administration and increase pressure on the president to end the war against Iran.

Canceled rallies back on

On Friday, Trump will campaign in Florida, hoping to galvanize his supporters in a state he won handily in 2024 but where early voting has tilted toward Democrats.

It will be his latest stop in a state Republicans usually expect to win, following campaign events earlier this week in Mississippi and South Carolina.

Less than 24 hours after canceling, the president plans to hold weekend rallies in Kansas and Iowa after all, alongside "nearly 20" virtual campaign appearances before Tuesday, according to a White House official.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated in the 2024 election, will rally for Democrats in Atlanta on Friday.

"The last year and a half, it's been difficult," she told the crowd on Thursday at an event in Macon, Georgia. "Now we're in the phase where we can do a whole lot."

More than 46 million Americans had already voted early as of Friday morning, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, surpassing the total from the 2022 midterms. Among them was Chicago native Pope Leo, who became the first pontiff to vote in a US election, the Vatican press office announced on Friday, which follows Leo's critiques of Trump's war on Iran and treatment of immigrants as deviating from the teachings of Christ.

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