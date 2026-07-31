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For retirees patiently waiting for the Cost-of-Living Adjustment announcement for Social Security payments in 2027, the announcement won't come until mid-October.

The Cost-of-Living Adjustment is a yearly benefit change to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments to keep up with inflation, so recipients are given a proportionate check to sustain their buying power of everyday items like gas, food, clothing and more. The official COLA will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and will go into effect in January 2027.

Social Security is paid through the Social Security Administration to benefit retired workers, those with disabilities or for survivors. The Supplemental Security Income program is also a part of the SSA to provide benefits for those with limited or no income or resources, those aged 65 or older and those with a qualifying disability.

While the COLA remains undetermined, the nonpartisan senior advocacy group, The Senior Citizens League releases monthly predictions.

On July 14, The Senior Citizens League, projected the COLA to be a 3.8% increase — which matches the forecast released in June. The 3.8% increase would be 1.1 percentage points higher than the increase for 2026.

Here's more on the 2027 COLA:

When will the official 2027 COLA be announced?

The official COLA increase for Social Security payments in 2027 will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.

What is the current 2027 COLA prediction?