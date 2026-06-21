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Usually, I will devote an entire column to answering just one question or dealing with just one Social Security issue. But every once in a while, I like to challenge myself by seeing how many questions I can answer in just one column. Obviously, when I do this, my answers will be "quick and dirty." So I've dredged up some of the most common questions I get, and here come some short and concise answers.

Q: I'm 62. My husband is 67 and getting Social Security. Can I file for spousal benefits on his record now and save my own until I'm 70?

A: No, you can't do that. You must always file for your own benefits first. Only after you do that can you look at your husband's record to see if you can get any additional spousal benefits.

Q: I am 60 and not working. My husband recently died. Can I file for widow's benefits now and save my own until I am 70?

A: Yes, you can do that. A widow does not have the same restrictions that apply to a spouse with a living husband. You can file for widow's benefits now and then switch to 100% of your own at full retirement age, or wait until 70 and get about 128%. Or, depending on the money amounts involved, you might be ahead to file for retirement benefits at age 62 (the earliest you can do that), and then at full retirement age, switch to 100% widow's benefits.

Q: If I die, what will my wife get?