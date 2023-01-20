 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona pauses executions pending review

  • Updated

 Kris Mayes  

 Joe Rondone / The Arizona Republic

PHOENIX — Arizona is pausing executions.

Newly elected Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday that she is withdrawing the state's legal motion to execute Aaron Gunches.

Moreover, Mayes said she won't be seeking any new ones until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review commissioner being named by new Gov. Katie Hobbs, also a Democrat.

That commissioner is tasked with conducting a full review of the process, ranging from how and where the state gets its execution chemicals to transparency and media access and the procedures and protocols used by the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry used to put condemned inmates to death.

Gunches, 51, was originally sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband six years earlier.

After an eight-year hiatus, Arizona executed three death row inmates in 2022 when Republican Mark Brnovich was attorney general, the most death sentences carried out in the state in a decade.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. 

Death row inmates in South Carolina may now be executed with an electric chair or a firing squad. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed this new death penalty bill into law quietly on Friday.While lethal injection will remain the primary method, this law now forces inmates to choose an alternative of being electrocuted or shot to death. The state involuntarily paused executions 10 years ago because it didn't have the lethal injection drugs on hand. It's unclear when the state will restart executions. 

The report called 2022 the “Year of the Botched Execution” as seven of the 20 execution attempts in the U.S. were visibly problematic or took an inordinate amount of time. That prompted some states to put them on hold so processes and protocols could be reviewed.

