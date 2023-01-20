Arizona pauses executions pending review

PHOENIX — Arizona is pausing executions.

Newly elected Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday that she is withdrawing the state's legal motion to execute Aaron Gunches.

Moreover, Mayes said she won't be seeking any new ones until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review commissioner being named by new Gov. Katie Hobbs, also a Democrat.

That commissioner is tasked with conducting a full review of the process, ranging from how and where the state gets its execution chemicals to transparency and media access and the procedures and protocols used by the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry used to put condemned inmates to death.

Gunches, 51, was originally sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband six years earlier.

After an eight-year hiatus, Arizona executed three death row inmates in 2022 when Republican Mark Brnovich was attorney general, the most death sentences carried out in the state in a decade.