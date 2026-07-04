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Nearly 20 years have passed since authorities responded to an emergency call in the Ali Chukson region of the Arizona desert.

A bulldozing crew, assigned to work along Interstate 15 in Pima County, noticed a heap in the desert expanse. They looked closer.

It was a girl — her small frame lifeless and decomposing in the July heat.

For years after her death in 2007, authorities knew Ayda Tomás Ramírez only by what she left behind.

She was carrying a falsified Mexican birth certificate. She wore gray, lace-up sneakers with the logo of a footwear company, "Arco," printed on the tongue and heels. Small earrings framed her face. She wore a small graphic T-shirt, peach-colored with beaded shoulders and camouflage-print block letters: "U go girl."

Two decades later, authorities have finally confirmed her identity.

Ramírez went missing from a rural municipality in Guatemala before her death in the Arizona desert, according to a July 2 news release from Moxxy Forensic Investigations.

She died 2,000 miles north of Cuilco, her hometown in the mountains of Guatemala's Huehuetenango province.

She was 14.

Ramírez is one of thousands of migrants who have died attempting the long desert trek from Central America. Many others remain nameless.

Moxxy, the forensic investigations company, identified Ramírez as part of a renewed effort by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner to crack cold cases.