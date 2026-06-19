Savannah Starr Abraham's last Facebook post could have been a cry for help or a declaration.
"I knat take this pain anymore...!!!!!!!!!!" the 36-year-old pregnant mother of six wrote just after dawn June 15.
Less than an hour later, Abraham shot herself at a Motel 6 in central Phoenix, where she had been living with her children.
She was rushed to the hospital where medics delivered her baby boy a month early. He remains there, fighting for his life. Abraham died, leaving her family reflecting on the troubles she faced and how they will provide for her children.
Her children don't know what it all means, and neither does her younger sister, who spoke June 17 with The Arizona Republic.
"She was trying, she was struggling and, unfortunately, life took her by the neck," said Abraham's sister, Embre Abraham, 33. Adding about the newborn, she said, "We're just praying for the best at this moment."
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Savannah Abraham's other children, who are 15 and under, are being cared for the by family, Embre Abraham said.
"The older kids are distraught. The younger kids are not understanding. We're just trying to keep them afloat day by day," she said. "Some are barely saying words, some are angry."
A GoFundMe titled Support for Six Children After Tragic Loss was set up to benefit Abraham's children and pay for her funeral expenses. The fundraiser had collected more than $600 as of June 18.
Embre Abraham said she cannot care for her nephews and nieces. She, too, is living out of a motel.
Savannah Abraham had been homeless for some months, her sister said.
One of Savannah Abraham's last permanent addresses appears to have been a low-income housing complex operated by the City of Phoenix. Court records show managers at the Los Tres Apartments in Phoenix sought to have her evicted in November 2025.
On Facebook, where she went by the name "Starr Vannah," she said she attended the Chemawa Indian School. Located in Salem, Oregon, the off-reservation boarding school specializes in educating American Indian and Alaska Native youths, according to its website.
Savannah Abraham said on Facebook that she was from McNary, Arizona, a small town on the edge of the White Mountain Apache Reservation about 20 miles south of Show Low. She also said she once worked for the tribe.
She identified herself as a "digital creator" on her profile page. The single mother did not list a current employer but she may have been working at a food service job.
Austin Davis, founder of the Tempe-based nonprofit AZ Hugs, said Savannah Abraham was another casualty of Arizona's failing social safety net.
"I would doubt that the average Arizonan right now knows the full extent of how bad family homelessness is," Davis said, adding the issue is compounded by intense heat. "People's mental health is in a really bad place right now across the board."
On Abraham's Facebook page, concerned friends replied to her last post, seemingly unaware she had already died. They asked where she was, whether she was OK.
"Hey. We haven’t talked much lately," read a reply from one Facebook user. "But you can call me if you need someone to sit with."