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The Island Fire, burning through a wildlife refuge about 45 miles north of Yuma, has collapsed the Island Unit Bridge across the Colorado River near the rural farming community of Cibola in La Paz County. It was one of only two bridges remaining that link the Arizona and California sides of the river in this area that is popular with hunters, anglers, birdwatchers and as a migratory stopover for hundreds of waterfowl species.

The Island Fire was first reported at 9:17 p.m. on July 25, and grew quickly through dried vegetation to an estimated 3,218 acres with 15% containment by 3:31 p.m. on July 27. By the afternoon of July 28, fire crews had reached 65% containment, and the total acres burned were reduced to 3,145 due to more accurate mapping.

The cause is still under investigation, but locals told The Arizona Republic that it had originated near Walter's Camp, a popular hunter camp on the California side of the river.

No structures are in danger, and no evacuations have yet been ordered by the La Paz County Sheriff's Office or the Bureau of Land Management, which is overseeing firefighting operations. According to Chris Wonderly, public information officer for the Department of the Interior who is based out of Phoenix, 39 people were assigned to fight the fire as of the last estimate on July 26, and more were "on order."

Wonderly confirmed with The Arizona Republic that the fire was the cause of the Island Unit bridge collapse when it burned wooden supports early on July 27.