In its ruling last week, the nation's high court upheld laws in the other two states that limit participation in girls' sports to those born female. The justices said those kinds of statutes do not violate equal protection requirements.

Arizona has a similar law approved in 2022.

In this case, however, Berg, an attorney with the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, did not challenge the law itself.

Instead, she argued that the statute here could not be applied to the individual plaintiffs — there originally were two — because they had either not gone through puberty or were taking puberty blockers. That, Berg argued, meant they had no inherent advantage over those who were born female.

U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps agreed, ordering the state and the schools to allow them to play. One had attended The Gregory School in Tucson but dropped out of the case after she graduated, leaving only the plaintiff who had attended Aprende.

That decision was upheld in 2024 by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which concluded that Horne, a defendant in the case, had not provided legitimate reasons to say the 2022 law must be applied and that the two transgender girls must be excluded from girls' sports.

Then came last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision about the Idaho and West Virginia laws — and, Berg said, the request by her client to dismiss the case "without prejudice,'' meaning, strictly speaking, it could be refiled.

"This isn't the last word on this issue,'' Berg said. "There's still pathways forward to challenge these types of laws that the Supreme Court didn't address.''