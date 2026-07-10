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PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers approved a plan of how measures on Arizona's November ballot would be explained to voters, rejecting claims by Democrats that their verbiage is misleading or even designed to deliberately hide relevant information.

In a series of party-line votes Wednesday, the GOP majority on the Legislative Council defeated efforts by Democratic lawmakers to add what they said was language that would help voters understand each ballot issue.

And all that, according to Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan, runs contrary to state law that requires the council, made up of state lawmakers but with the Republicans in control, to adopt an "impartial analysis'' of each measure set for the ballot. Those summaries then go into pamphlets mailed to the home of all of Arizona's 4.3 million registered voters.

That makes what goes in these pamphlets significant.

Not only do they potentially reach more people than high-dollar TV advertising campaigns, but the explanatory brochures also remain available for weeks ahead of people having to go to the polls.

What happened, the Tucson Democrat said, is that the verbiage the Republicans approved is little more than naked advocacy to convince people to support what they want.

For example, Sen. Lauren Kuby said one measure crafted by Republicans would make various changes to election laws, including requiring voters to provide government-issued proof of identity before casting a ballot.

But what the summary pushed by Republicans didn't explain is that it is already the law in Arizona to provide ID when casting a ballot in person.