Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — Think you know what day that Interstate 10 bridge over the Gila River will be open to traffic?

You're free to go to sites like Kalshi and Polymarket and see if they're willing to set up a wager.

As of now, however, that right doesn't apply if you happen to be working for, say, the Arizona Department of Transportation and have some insider knowledge of when the work will be done.

In a new executive order Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs is telling the thousands of state employees under her control that if they profit from "nonpublic information'' they are subject to being fired.

But it isn't just construction projects where state employees may know something not available to everyone else.

Consider the National Guard, where there are officers and civilian employees who may know about a planned deployment and seek to place a wager.

That isn't a far-fetched concept, with the U.S. Department of Justice bringing charges against an Army soldier who knew about plans to send troops into Venezuela to capture President Nicolás Maduro. Prosecutors said he made more than $400,000 by making bets about the timing on Polymarket.

Also consider those working at the state Office of Economic Opportunity. They get an advance look at the state's monthly jobless rate.

And gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater acknowledged that it would be a violation of the executive order for someone to use insider information to wager on whether Hobbs will win a second term. That, he said, could be anyone who knows of a scandal about to break, "not that there is one,'' he quickly added.