"They are motion-detect cameras, so they are taking pictures of everything. A bird can fly by one of the cameras and it will snap a picture of it," said Lewis. "You don't actually have the ability to search within the Flock platform for people. That's not a search function. The data, there's the ability to search for images that do not include vehicles. And so that's where you would be able to get data, and see images of individuals that may have walked by the camera. For privacy reasons, there is not the ability to search for people specifically."

Tampering with or damaging tangible property of the Navajo Nation is a criminal offense under Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code.

"Once people find out what this device is as it sits on the road side, I am concerned that there will be a lot of damage by these people on purpose," said committee member Nathan Notah during the August 2025 meeting. "How do you work with that?"

Lewis said the program's cost includes funding to replace cameras that may be damaged or vandalized. He said Flock Safety anticipated those incidents and built provisions into the contract to address them, while hoping community trust and awareness of the technology's purpose would reduce vandalism over time.

Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations Department did not respond to The Republic's questions as of Thursday morning.

Border towns oppose Flock

In Gallup, New Mexico — the closest border town to the Navajo Nation capital — residents voiced opposition during an April city meeting to the city's proposed use of Flock cameras.