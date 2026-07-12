He said Realtors in Arizona and nationally backed the act to address those problems.

Trump said in a July 10 Truth Social post he wouldn’t sign the housing affordability bill because Congress hadn't passed the SAVE America Act, a stalled bill he backs that would require photo identification and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections and create more stringent requirements for mail-in voting.

The 21st Century Road to Housing Act has sat on Trump's desk since June 29 after clearing both chambers with strong bipartisan support. The transfer of the legislation kicked off a 10-day deadline — by the end of July 10 — for Trump to either sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law by doing neither.

Though he said he wouldn't sign the bill, Trump also did not say he would veto the bill, meaning it automatically would become law.

How the housing act will provide help for Arizonans

The new housing act helps affordability for manufactured homes by getting rid of old building requirements and increasing federal loan limits for buying them. Manufactured homes are one of Arizona’s most affordable housing types.

Additional resources will be provided for housing counseling for homebuyers through the act, something Dhillon-Williams said was key to getting people into homes they can afford.

Large investors, considered a problem for Arizona’s housing supply by some legislators and advocates, will be limited from making additional purchases. The act seeks to prohibit investors with at least 350 homes from buying more.