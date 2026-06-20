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Homes on the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, some which were built in the 1950s, are getting a $16 million makeover.

Centinel Public Partnerships, which works on housing on bases around the country as a private partner to the U.S. Air Force, has committed the funds to modernize older homes on the Tucson base and upgrade the infrastructure on more than 1,100 houses.

“Our reinvestment strategy is centered on delivering meaningful, lasting improvements that directly enhance the daily lives of residents, so that they can focus on family, life and mission-readiness,” said Matt Garrett, executive vice president of Asset Management at Centinel Public Partnerships. “At Davis-Monthan, this work reflects our continued commitment to maintaining high-quality homes, resilient infrastructure and responsive service for military families.”

The improvements will focus primarily on homes construction in the 1950s.

Work will include interior upgrades, such as floors, plumbing and appliances and exterior work will include roof replacements. There will also be improvements to the electric system.

The targeted homes house more than 3,500 residents, between service members and their families.

Construction of a new maintenance facility is intended to improve efficiency across the base.

Centinel is one of the largest private military housing and lodging developers with 10 housing communities and more than 70 hotels on bases around the country.

The company has headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.