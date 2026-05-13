The unemployment rate on its own may not necessarily signal a broader economic slowdown, but Walls said the concern is that unemployment is rising while other labor-market indicators are also weakening.

Walls pointed to job losses across sectors, a recent decline in the labor force and slower hiring and job openings.

“Taking all of those together, all of those are pointing in the same direction,” Walls said.

The Common Sense Institute Arizona, a nonpartisan public policy research group, also found signs of weakness in the March labor market.

In a May 6 report, the group said Arizona lost 2,600 nonfarm jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in March, the 12th-worst monthly employment performance among states and Washington, D.C.

The group also noted that March marked Arizona’s seventh consecutive month of year-over-year job losses, while a falling labor force participation rate and rising unemployment rate pointed to a “souring labor market” in the state.

Hobbs pushed back on the unemployment trends, and says Arizona workforce remains a strength.

Asked whether Arizona’s workforce remains strong enough to support the state’s economic growth plans as unemployment has ticked above the national average, Gov. Hobbs said May 8 that the workforce remains a selling point for companies looking to start, grow or relocate in Arizona.

“The tariff war that we’ve been in for the last year-plus has created a lot of uncertainty for businesses,” Hobbs said after a Farmers for Free Trade roundtable at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce in Phoenix.