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Nearly nine years after four people were killed in Casa Grande, Pinal County prosecutors and judges were barred from involvement in the death-penalty cases against the two men accused in the killings after lawsuits and accusations of misconduct were brought against them.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Starr, who was assigned to the Pinal County cases as a visiting judge, issued the ruling Aug. 12. Through her ruling, she disqualified the entire Pinal County Attorney's Office from prosecuting Alec Xavier Perez and Rodney Ortiz Jr.

She also barred Pinal County Superior Court from hearing the cases, finding that a years-long tangle involving Perez's former defense lawyer, civil lawsuits and questions about conflicts could make the court cases appear unfair.

Starr stressed that she was not finding misconduct by prosecutors, judges or any other party.

Still, she wrote that the “only workable solution” was for another county attorney's office to take over the prosecution. Her order also removed Pinal County Superior Court from the cases, which requires the appointment of a new judge from another county.

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller said in a statement that his office planned to seek a stay of Starr's ruling.

“I am aware of the court’s ruling in the Alec Perez and Rodney Ortiz capital cases. I have already requested a stay of the proceedings, which will be heard this week, pending a petition for special action before the Arizona Court of Appeals,” Miller wrote.

If the judge's ruling stands, it was not clear as of Aug. 17 who would prosecute or judge the cases.