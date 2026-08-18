Airlines or air traffic controllers can distinguish the flights by adding a suffix such as “Bravo” to one call sign, he said.

Grant encountered modified call signs during his own airline career; however, he had never encountered two same-number flights operating near each other.

“What was uncommon in this was that they were in the same airspace talking to the same controller at the same time,” Grant said.

How identical call signs create confusion

Federal aviation guidance warns that identical or similar call signs can lead pilots to follow instructions intended for another aircraft.

Grant said that was the risk in Phoenix, as both crews were monitoring the same radio frequency and listening for “American 2482.”

A pilot who heard the call sign and an altitude of 9,000 feet could act without realizing the instruction was intended for the other flight, Grant said.

“If you’re not listening to the whole thing, you hear 9,000 and the call sign and you say, ‘Oh, that was for us,’” Grant said.

In a worst-case scenario, both aircraft could have headed toward the same altitude as their routes crossed.

Grant said the danger came from the possibility of a mistaken instruction, not from the aircraft already being dangerously close.

How the controller responded