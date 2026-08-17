Singh said the Border Patrol agent declined his request to move the semitruck to a safer spot.

"He said, 'No, don't worry about it. Just leave it over there,'" Singh said. "And it was on the side of the shoulder. And that was a dangerous spot. It was on a downhill."

The Border Patrol agent did allow Singh to call the owner of the truck, who was on the East Coast at the time, to ask him if he could retrieve the truck. But the owner said he couldn't get to Arizona for four or five days.

Fortunately, Singh said, he had just refueled the refrigerated truck, "so that was the only reason we got saved because if the reefer's fuel would be low, the whole load would be ruined."

Singh said the Border Patrol agent told him to leave the keys in the truck's battery compartment. But Singh worried the truck could get stolen.

The Border Patrol agents took him to a temporary setup in the desert and then to a Border Patrol processing center in Yuma, where Singh said he was held for five days in a cold cell with no blankets. He was asked to sign a document allowing officers to search his phone, Singh said.

After five days, Singh said he was transferred to the Eloy Detention Center.

At the Eloy Detention Center, Singh said he met between 50 and 60 other immigrant truck drivers who also had been detained while traveling through Arizona. The other truck drivers were from India, Turkey, Russia and Mexico, he said.

Singh said he was held in the Eloy Detention Center for 34 days. He said he was ordered released by an immigration judge after a lawyer filed a habeas petition.