The votes by Republicans to put the two measures on the ballot guarantee they will be there. They are not subject to gubernatorial signature or veto.

That could dilute efforts by supporters of the Protect Arizona Education effort to gather support for their initiative. They will now need to spend money on not just a campaign to convince voters to support their measure — assuming it gets the signatures — but wage separate campaigns to urge voters to defeat the other two proposals, particularly the one with the poison pill that would overrule the initiative.

Backers have said they are well on their way to getting more than the 255,949 valid signatures needed by July 2 to qualify for the ballot.

There is a further complicating factor.

Another group called Fortify AZ is gathering signatures to put its own voucher reform measure on the ballot, one that is similar to the AEA/Save Our Schools plan but without an income cap. Having two similar measures on the same ballot could prove confusing.

Vouchers were first approved by lawmakers in 2012. Proponents said they provided an important alternative for the parents of children with special needs who could not get required services in public schools.

Since then, there were incremental additions, with vouchers made available to groups as diverse as foster children and the children of military to those attending schools rated D or F.

But the real explosion came in 2022 when Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation saying any student could get a voucher. That grew the program from about 12,000 students to more than 100,000, with the $1 billion price tag.