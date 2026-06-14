Witt told lawmakers last year that he said he started a small painting company since being freed in 2012. But he said it hasn't been easy to rebuild his life.

"I would lose numerous jobs on a daily basis just simply from a Google search'' which turned up his conviction, Witt said. Still, he said, it's not simply about compensation.

"It's more about integrity, holding people accountable,'' Witt continued.

"At one point in time I voted for somebody to be put in a position of power to look out for my best interests,'' he said. "And, instead, those people sent me up the river to die.''

Since its inception, the program has gotten the attention of several individuals.

As of February — the most recent data available — 11 individuals wrongly convicted of crimes have applied for millions of dollars in compensation from the state, swamping a state fund that has only $3 million.

In some ways, that was expected, as the legislation was crafted to be retroactive, affecting not just new cases but those going back years.

Legislative analysts had said there have been 24 exonerations in Arizona since 1989, with an average time behind bars of 5.6 years. Assuming just 20% of those exonerated in that time period submit claims, that's penciled out to a one-time cost of $4.5 million.

But that report also concluded that, based on historical averages, the annual cost going forward would be in the neighborhood of about $641,000.

What drives that cost goes beyond that 200% of median household income for each year incarcerated.