In 2021, the state grand jury indicted Sandra Finch Russell, a former county prosecutor, on a perjury charge for attesting on her nomination papers to being a resident of Arizona for seven years, but separately signing and affirming she was a citizen in Georgia in 2016.

Knuth was the lead investigator on the case and served as the sole witness to testify to the state grand jury.

According to grand jury excerpts cited in a motion to remand Russell's case to the grand jury, her attorney, Louis Fidel, said that Knuth testified that Russell had not lived in Cochise County for the required amount of time to run for office, and he told jurors she had only lived in Arizona for three-and-a-half years.

But by that point, the court record had acknowledged that Russell had moved to Cochise County in 2013, though she still owned a residence, kept her voter registration and voted in a primary election in Georgia in 2016.

"From beginning to end, the grand jury presentment was replete with legal and factual errors and other improprieties,'' Fidel wrote in 2022.

The case against Russell was eventually thrown out.

All this now relates to the Crosby case.

In his new motion, Brian Gifford, one of Crosby's attorneys, emphasized to the court that Knuth had failed to acknowledge a "mountain of evidence'' that would have supported Russell's defense to the state grand jury.