That paved the way for more sophisticated devices and the earliest flavored varieties. And now the market is flooded with disposable devices that offer relatively low-cost, high-nicotine options.

Gulick said there's no reason to exempt those products, often sold at the same outlets where people can buy cigarettes and the like, from the levy.

"We believe that this honors the voters' intent,'' she said. "If these products had been in the marketplace in 2006, they would have been included.''

But they weren't. And now, with the shift in consumer use, that leaves First Things First and its programs for children from birth to age 5 short of the funds needed for its program.

"That means less family resource centers,'' Gulick said, locations where parents can get information about childhood development and connect with local services like healthcare providers, immunization services, and developmental screenings.

There's also less money to provide to child care providers to offer actual programs where children can learn and develop. And "scholarships'' are available to some families who cannot otherwise afford child care.

The solution being offered is to impose a tax equal to 50% of the retail value of all vaping devices, to be paid by customers at retail shops. That's what Gulick says could raise the needed $100 million.

Part of that sales job will consist of convincing legislators that there's no real political downside to supporting the new levy. And that's where the result of the Data Orbital poll would come it.