The Arizona Republic reported that the Governor's Office later confirmed that Hobbs and her campaign manager had dined with Simon Koottor and other company leaders as the contract was being finalized. Her office has maintained she never influenced the contracting decision.

"Cannot blow off the attorney general's office"

Mayes opened her probe in June 2024.

Asked whether Hobbs, in refusing to date to answer questions, had pretty much decided to ignore her office, Mayes responded: "The answer is 'no.' You cannot blow off the attorney general's office. Full stop. No one can.''

But Mayes also suggested that she is prepared to move ahead on the probe — with or without the governor's cooperation.

"We are going to get the information that we need,'' Mayes said. "When we have a result, we will make an announcement. And we are near the end of the investigation.''

Mayes also sought to deflect at least some of the attention away from her probe.

"I would remind you guys there is another investigation," she said.

That is one launched by the Auditor General's Office, an arm of the state Legislature. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican, has agreed to assist in that inquiry.

There was no immediate response Tuesday from the Auditor General's Office about the status of its probe. And Slater refused to answer questions about whether Hobbs has been asked to sit for an interview with that office and, if so, whether she has agreed.