The proof, he said, was that Hobbs, with the help of Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan, sought to add new restrictions about donations from those bidding on state contracts — restrictions that would apply not just to state officials but to lawmakers.

"The Legislature, in and of itself, is not involved in procurement,'' Shope said. He said decisions on who gets a contract, the terms of the contract and any amendments are strictly within the purview of the Governor's Office and the department heads who report to her, making any proposals to add wording on donations to legislators a diversion.

Still, he said, the veto has served a purpose.

The controversy brings into sharp focus the whole issue of the ability of a company to influence the terms of contracts without more comprehensive public disclosure than now required. More to the point, it does so ahead of the general election in which Hobbs is running for re-election — and the contract already has become a campaign issue.

"It is now truly the proverbial political football in the sense that the voters will get their opportunity to weigh in in November,'' Shope said.

The contract award at issue

Hobbs has been on the political defensive since it was first revealed that Sunshine Residential gave $100,000 to her 2023 inaugural fund. Only a $250,000 donation by Arizona Public Service, the state's largest utility, was larger.

Close to $1.7 million was raised for the event. But Hobbs' campaign said it cost less to put it on. That meant Hobbs was able to set aside the balance for political purposes, including electing Democrats.