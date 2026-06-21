Olson rejected the idea the money should go to road projects in Pinal County — what Martinez proposed — would at least fulfill the intent of the voters who approved the levy.

"Well, a lot of voters voted against it,'' he said. "And those voters should be protected.''

That's true.

While Proposition 416 was approved by a 57-43 margin, the actual half-cent levy that the court voided — Proposition 417 — got just 51 percent of the vote.

But Olson said it comes down to the court ruling that the tax was unconstitutional.

"So, that's got to mean something,'' he said. And Olson said that means it should be refunded, even if it meant the county would not get the road-construction dollars.

"That's essentially the same as being convicted for robbing a bank and the court slapping you on the risk and saying, 'Have fun and don't spend it all in one place,' '' he said. "You don't get to keep the proceeds of ill-gotten gains.''

Olson did manage to get his $300 rebate through the House on a unanimous vote. But it stalled in the Senate.

With no deal — and time running out to act before the state would automatically get to keep the money, lawmakers punted.