"In order to protect people who are confined in Arizona's prisons from suffering the same cruel fate as others before them, the court imposed a remedy that under these circumstances is the least intrusive means of preventing further unconstitutional conduct,'' the attorneys told Kagan. And they said she should reject the request to delay Silver's order "so that the receiver can begin the important work of implementing the injunction — work that all parties agree is essential to save lives in Arizona's state prisons.''

The state's petition to the Supreme Court came after Silver refused to reconsider her order.

"It is indisputable that plaintiffs and other parties interested in the proceeding continue to be harmed by the unconstitutional health care conditions in Arizona state prisons,'' Silver wrote. "And the longer the conditions are allowed to persist, the more injury plaintiffs suffer.''

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals was not interested in overturning her order. That leaves the nation's high court as the only way to forestall Annette Chambers-Smith from taking over next month.

In its petition, the state's lawyers do not dispute that Arizona prisons are not yet meeting the legal standards for care. But they said that a better alternative would be for Silver to impose some sanction short of seizing control of the prison health care system.

And, in seeking high court intervention, they are telling the justices that they should consider carefully the act of giving critical functions of a prison system into private hands — particularly while they pursue an appeal of the judge's original order.