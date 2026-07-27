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The Trump administration’s homeland security chief threatened state and local election officials with jail time earlier this month if they knowingly allow noncitizens to stay on voter rolls.

But U.S. elections aren’t run by the federal government, and election law experts have been scratching their heads about what federal law a poll worker, secretary of state or county elections director could possibly run afoul of.

The threat from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s primetime speech July 16 at which he raised alarms about foreign interference in elections.

“If the election officials, once we gave them the information they need to secure their elections, and they chose not to, then those individuals can also be held accountable by fines, by penalties and even, depending on how far it goes, prison time,” Mullin said.

On July 7, the Justice Department sent letters to election administrators in all 50 states threatening criminal charges if they allow noncitizens to cast ballots in upcoming elections — intentionally or by failing to cooperate sufficiently with federal authorities.

The letter to Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes warns that he could face prosecution for “aiding and abetting” noncitizen voting.

Legal experts have no idea what statute that refers to. Neither the Justice Department nor the DHS has provided an explanation.