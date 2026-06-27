Guerrero, a Gulf War veteran and former Yuma justice of the peace, said he is “battle tested” and he’s willing to face the exposure that comes with running for office. Guerrero faced that exposure in 2023 when he resigned from the bench after a drunken-driving conviction and revelations he violated the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct by performing weddings during court hours.

“Nobody goes through life unscathed,” he said. “Life is the only one that has a perfect record.”

Guerrero, a Somerton resident, said he would “bring a voice” to the Yuma area and southern Yuma County, where he said there is no representation. Peña, the Republican representative, lives in Yuma, while Sandoval lives in Goodyear.

The district, which is larger in area than Massachusetts and six other states, spans from Goodyear to the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma and includes Maricopa, Yuma, Pima and Pinal counties and several tribes.

“Our community is not just a line on the map. We contribute just as well to the economy of the state, so we deserve a voice at the state Capitol,” Guerrero said.

Miguel, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation who has worked in Congress and the White House, said she’s learned through campaigning that many voters don’t know how the state Legislature works, and she has had to explain “why we need representation, and why we need leaders who understand our communities.”

She said she often hears voters gripe about seeing their representatives only during election years, and she vowed to return if she’s elected to listen and apprise them of what’s going on at the Legislature. Voters want an informed representative, she said.