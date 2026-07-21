"I don't think I've ever seen so many signs from the opposite party,'' said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo of his mostly Hispanic and Democratic neighborhood in west Phoenix. "It was unbelievable.''

Still, he believes that many can be drawn back into the Democratic fold for the upcoming election, saying that many "now have a sour taste in their mouth.''

"I think they were sold a bag of goods,'' Gallardo said, especially Trump's promises to lower costs.

"I think he was saying whatever he needed to say to get elected,'' Gallardo said. "But, at the end of the day ... he failed on that part.''

Gallardo is not alone in thinking the shine has come off of Trump in the Hispanic community and, by extension, those like Biggs whom he has endorsed.

In May, UnidosUS said its bipartisan poll showed 67% of Latino voters in Arizona disapproved of Trump's job performance. More to the point, 19% who said they voted for the president in 2024 said if they could do it over they would not vote for him again.

Biggs, however, is seeking to blame economic issues on Hobbs.

"I believe that Donald Trump has delivered more for Latinos than Katie,'' he said, saying the high cost of housing in Arizona is due to failures to make necessary changes in water laws and to make more state lands available for development.

But pollster Mike Noble said Biggs is going to have a hard time selling Arizonans on the idea.