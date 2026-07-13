President Donald Trump has doubled down on his previous endorsement of Mark Lamb for Congress.
Even as some Arizona Republicans have backed away from the former Pinal County sheriff over allegations of sexual misconduct, Trump on July 10 gave Lamb his full-throttled backing — for the second time.
“Mark strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Ensure LAW AND ORDER,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
“In Congress, Mark will work hard to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulation, Promote MADE IN THE USA, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said.
Days before Arizona's July 21 primary, and on the final day voters could request a mail-in ballot, Trump also reiterated his support for other Arizona Republicans running for Congress: Jay Feely, Eli Crane, Juan Ciscomani, Abe Hamadeh and Paul Gosar. He also endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running for Arizona governor. Biggs is facing off against fellow U.S. Rep. David Schweikert in the primary.
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Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker, is running for Schweikert's U.S. House seat in a Scottsdale-Phoenix district. That race could have national consequences because the general-election outcome could help determine whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House of Representatives in the next Congress. Feely is facing former state Rep. Joe Chaplik and businessman John Trobough in the primary.
On Truth Social, Trump praised Feely as an "America First Patriot."
"I know Jay well, and he is a TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field! A multiple-time winner of National Football League 'Man of the Year' honors, Jay’s career was 'loaded up' with Accolades and WINS," Trump wrote.
What are the accusations against Mark Lamb?
An ongoing Arizona Republic investigation found Lamb invited intimate encounters and indulged in a yearslong habit of sexting that he later denied or sought to conceal, sometimes with threats or intimidation. Among the images women say he shared: a close-up of a penis and a couple having intercourse. Lamb's longtime friend Matt Hilsabeck told The Republic that Lamb in 2015 sent a nude picture of his wife as a birthday greeting. He said Lamb introduced him to a sexually charged "lifestyle" that included oral sex with Lamb's wife, Janel. Lamb also made a racist joke about Black people being lazy when a border extremist messaged him the N-word, records show.
Lamb’s Republican rival, Daniel Keenan, is a construction firm owner and political newcomer who was unknown to voters just months ago. Keenan has spent six figures amplifying the claims against Lamb. His campaign released screenshots published by The Republic in scathing video advertisements that included shirtless photos of Lamb and sexually charged messages. Many of the photos were censored.
Fellow Republicans rebuked or questioned Lamb's conduct as high-profile sex scandals surfaced in California, Texas and Maine. Some pressured him to drop out of the race.
Feely once ran in same district as Lamb
Trump initially endorsed Lamb for the House seat on Nov. 3, 2025. At the time, Feely and Lamb were running in the same district. Trump said he liked Feely "very much," and "would like to see him run in a different district, or for a different office."
Feely subsequently switched his candidacy from the 5th Congressional District to the 1st Congressional District, where a hard-fought general-election race is expected. Voter registration in Lamb's district is lopsided in favor of the GOP.
In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Biggs is widely seen as the front-runner over his U.S. House colleague Schweikert and others in the race.