What are the accusations against Mark Lamb?

An ongoing Arizona Republic investigation found Lamb invited intimate encounters and indulged in a yearslong habit of sexting that he later denied or sought to conceal, sometimes with threats or intimidation. Among the images women say he shared: a close-up of a penis and a couple having intercourse. Lamb's longtime friend Matt Hilsabeck told The Republic that Lamb in 2015 sent a nude picture of his wife as a birthday greeting. He said Lamb introduced him to a sexually charged "lifestyle" that included oral sex with Lamb's wife, Janel. Lamb also made a racist joke about Black people being lazy when a border extremist messaged him the N-word, records show.

Lamb’s Republican rival, Daniel Keenan, is a construction firm owner and political newcomer who was unknown to voters just months ago. Keenan has spent six figures amplifying the claims against Lamb. His campaign released screenshots published by The Republic in scathing video advertisements that included shirtless photos of Lamb and sexually charged messages. Many of the photos were censored.

Fellow Republicans rebuked or questioned Lamb's conduct as high-profile sex scandals surfaced in California, Texas and Maine. Some pressured him to drop out of the race.

Feely once ran in same district as Lamb

Trump initially endorsed Lamb for the House seat on Nov. 3, 2025. At the time, Feely and Lamb were running in the same district. Trump said he liked Feely "very much," and "would like to see him run in a different district, or for a different office."