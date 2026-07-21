Hilsabeck, who was Lamb's former police and business partner, said Lamb in 2015 sent him a nude picture of his wife as a birthday greeting. He said Lamb introduced him to a sexually charged "lifestyle" that included oral sex with his wife, Janel. Hilsabeck and Stannard were married in 2017, but the relationship fell apart after she said she found explicit photos and messages from Lamb and another woman on Hilsabeck's phone and computer.

Stannard said when she reported Lamb's conduct to leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lamb threatened her, the same way screenshots showed threats to another woman.

Lamb has called the allegations "lies" but has not responded to a single specific claim. Lawyers for Lamb's campaign said in April that many allegations were "baseless and harmful" but offered no specifics. Janel Lamb wrote online in May that she and her husband are the subjects of a "massive smear campaign."

Hilsabeck wanted to counter that.

"People were saying the story is not true; the images are AI, that we're Democrats," he said. "We're here to tell you it is a true story."

Hoffman, who represents Legislative District 15 and is a former Turning Point spokesperson, declined to discuss details of the meeting or the allegations against Lamb.

'I expected they'd want to hear us'

Members of Legislative District 15, which straddles the line between Maricopa and Pinal counties, voted nearly 2-1 against allowing Stannard and Hilsabeck to speak. About 18 voted in favor and 28 against, attendees said.