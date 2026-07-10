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Voters in Pima County should feel confident their vote will be counted, and that officials here are ready to address any potential problems in the July 21 primary election, a collection of county leaders say.

“We are not going to be distracted in any way, and we're not going to be intimidated, and we're not going to be infringed in any way from our right to vote,” Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said during a news conference Friday regarding voting protection and safety.

Officers will be specifically assigned to respond to election-related calls, Mickey Peterson, Deputy Chief with Tucson Police, said.

The 75-foot rule, which prohibits electioneering within 75 feet of a voting center, will be enforced on Election Day, said John Stuckey, the county's facility safety and security manager said.

“Know that there are resources in place to respond to problems. You might not see them out there, but trust me, they will be out there.” Stuckey said.

Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly said her office documents any “unusual event” at voting sites so they can be addressed by security legal teams.

Conover said despite concerns over the presence of federal immigration officers or other federal agents at voting sites, state law will still apply and be enforced.

“It doesn't matter what uniform you're wearing, or what agency you claim; you cannot violate state law,” Conover said. “If people claim to be federal officials, or even if they are federal officials, that they are violating state law, we will absolutely hold them to account.”