Arizona House of Representatives candidate Juan Manuel Guerrero says a DUI arrest that cost him his judgeship was a turning point — even as state records show a broader pattern of misconduct that led to a public censure.
The Navy veteran said the arrest in 2023 was a turbulent time for him, and that he hadn't yet reckoned with his post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. Guerrero, a Democrat, is currently running to represent Legislative District 23, a broad area of southwest Arizona including four separate counties. They are parts of Maricopa, Pinal, Pima and Yuma counties.
The 2023 arrest cost Guerrero his judgeship. In an agreement with the Commission on Judicial Conduct, Guerrero resigned his position as justice of the peace for Yuma County's second precinct and agreed he would never again serve as a judge in Arizona. He was publicly censured in March 2024 for his conduct.
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"I thank God it happened without anybody getting hurt," Guerrero said.
In the April 2023 traffic stop, Guerrero's blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.146%. Guerrero told the officer that he was a judge and suggested the officer call him "chief," according to disciplinary records.
Guerrero said he received professional help after, including counseling and medication. He said he wants to destigmatize conversations about mental health if he is elected, particularly for Arizonans living in rural communities.
"We have a lot of veterans who are suffering through PTSD, and they don't even know it," Guerrero said. "They don't know the signs."
The case from the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct also accuses Guerrero of misusing government resources and accepting money for wedding ceremonies performed during court hours. Guerrero denies both allegations.
According to censure documents, Guerrero drove a county-owned vehicle for personal use, adding up to more than 1,100 miles. He is also accused of charging gas purchases of around $400 to a county credit card. The censure alleges Guerrero routinely conducted weddings during court hours beginning in 2015, when he was first appointed. The conduct was not discovered until another judge took over Guerrero's place after his 2023 arrest, according to Arizona Supreme Court documents.
Officials wrote that Guerrero did not reimburse Yuma County for the expenses. Guerrero told The Republic that he did not receive any reimbursement requests.
Guerrero is among four Democrats running for two spots in July's primary. The candidates include incumbent Rep. Mariana Sandoval, public affairs professional Emilia Cortez and consultant Naomi Miguel.
The two candidates with the most votes will face off against incumbent Rep. Michele Peña and Gary Garcia Snyder. According to the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, the district's key election vote spread leans in favor of Democrats by more than 37%.