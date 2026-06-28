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Arizona House of Representatives candidate Juan Manuel Guerrero says a DUI arrest that cost him his judgeship was a turning point — even as state records show a broader pattern of misconduct that led to a public censure.

The Navy veteran said the arrest in 2023 was a turbulent time for him, and that he hadn't yet reckoned with his post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. Guerrero, a Democrat, is currently running to represent Legislative District 23, a broad area of southwest Arizona including four separate counties. They are parts of Maricopa, Pinal, Pima and Yuma counties.

The 2023 arrest cost Guerrero his judgeship. In an agreement with the Commission on Judicial Conduct, Guerrero resigned his position as justice of the peace for Yuma County's second precinct and agreed he would never again serve as a judge in Arizona. He was publicly censured in March 2024 for his conduct.

"I thank God it happened without anybody getting hurt," Guerrero said.

In the April 2023 traffic stop, Guerrero's blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.146%. Guerrero told the officer that he was a judge and suggested the officer call him "chief," according to disciplinary records.

Guerrero said he received professional help after, including counseling and medication. He said he wants to destigmatize conversations about mental health if he is elected, particularly for Arizonans living in rural communities.

"We have a lot of veterans who are suffering through PTSD, and they don't even know it," Guerrero said. "They don't know the signs."