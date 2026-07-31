If elected, Lopez said she wants to focus on addressing the rising cost of living for southern Arizonans. She said it was her stance on those issues that won her the primary, not necessarily her title as a Democratic Socialist.

Fresh candidate wants to address money’s power in politics

Lopez said if she were elected, she wouldn’t shy away from calling out her Democratic counterparts — especially when it comes to money.

“I think if we are making decisions that are not in the best interest of working people and working families, then we shouldn’t be the ones making decisions,” Lopez said.

Lopez said lawmakers across the political spectrum are allowing large donations from corporations and political groups to sway their decisions at the detriment of their constituents. The issue deserves more attention from both lawmakers and the public, she said.

Lopez grew up in Phoenix and attended the University of Arizona, wrapping up a master’s program in public administration in 2025. She organized in support of higher education issues as part of the Arizona Students’ Association starting in 2023.

Lopez was first introduced to Democratic Socialist ideals through the unions she was part of. She said she recognized the disadvantages working-class people faced and wanted to be part of the effort for change. Lopez attributes some of the growing interest in Democratic Socialism to rising inflation and income disparities.

"People want Democrats to not only be socially liberal but also be more fiscally liberal and to recognize capitalism for the oppressive system that it is," Lopez said.