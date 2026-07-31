The Arizona Statehouse appears set to welcome its first lawmaker to openly embrace the Democratic Socialist movement after a progressive political organizer triumphed over a longtime incumbent.
But that doesn't mean Miranda Lopez will be the first Arizona lawmaker to champion the causes Democratic Socialists fight for.
Democratic Socialism, the political movement associated with figures such as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, generally calls for a larger government role in health care, education and worker protections. The political philosophy seeks to use democratic institutions to pursue policies aimed at reducing economic inequality.
Lopez won by a razor-thin margin in a sweeping southern Arizona district, beating out incumbent Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton. The 31-year-old said she would be the first member of the Democratic Socialists of America elected to the state Legislature if she succeeds in November.
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Lopez is highly likely to win in the general election in Legislative District 21, where voters favored Democrats by nearly 21 percentage points in recent key elections. The area includes parts of Tucson, Nogales and Bisbee.
Lopez is among a growing wave of Democratic Socialist candidates winning over voters across both local and national political races. In 2025, Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor launched headlines across the country regarding the ideology. And in the Valley, Democratic Socialist Bobby Nichols won a hotly contested seat on Tempe’s City Council in May after earning an endorsement from Sanders.
Successful Democratic Socialist congressional candidates in Colorado and New York have drawn conjecture over what the rise means for progressive politics in the U.S.
If elected, Lopez said she wants to focus on addressing the rising cost of living for southern Arizonans. She said it was her stance on those issues that won her the primary, not necessarily her title as a Democratic Socialist.
Fresh candidate wants to address money’s power in politics
Lopez said if she were elected, she wouldn’t shy away from calling out her Democratic counterparts — especially when it comes to money.
“I think if we are making decisions that are not in the best interest of working people and working families, then we shouldn’t be the ones making decisions,” Lopez said.
Lopez said lawmakers across the political spectrum are allowing large donations from corporations and political groups to sway their decisions at the detriment of their constituents. The issue deserves more attention from both lawmakers and the public, she said.
Lopez grew up in Phoenix and attended the University of Arizona, wrapping up a master’s program in public administration in 2025. She organized in support of higher education issues as part of the Arizona Students’ Association starting in 2023.
Lopez was first introduced to Democratic Socialist ideals through the unions she was part of. She said she recognized the disadvantages working-class people faced and wanted to be part of the effort for change. Lopez attributes some of the growing interest in Democratic Socialism to rising inflation and income disparities.
"People want Democrats to not only be socially liberal but also be more fiscally liberal and to recognize capitalism for the oppressive system that it is," Lopez said.
While Lopez identified herself as a Democratic Socialist in her campaign, the topic came up less frequently when door knocking in her community, she said.
Slate of progressive Democrats successfully ousted incumbents
In June, a coalition of five Democratic primary candidates announced a joint fundraising effort with the goal of unseating several members of their own party they argued did not represent their constituents.
The effort, called “No Safe Seats,” backed Lopez and progressive candidates across three largely blue districts. Two of the candidates in a west Phoenix district, Lisbeth Arescurenaga and Alberto Flores, successfully unseated Rep. Lydia Hernandez.
But in Lopez's southern Arizona district, Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, who was specifically targeted, took the first place spot in July’s crowded primary election.
Lopez said it was “unfortunate” that her success in claiming the district's other Democratic nomination spelled the end for Stahl Hamilton’s tenure in the House. But she said her campaign successfully offered voters more choices.
“We feel that it’s helpful for a democracy to have as many people running as possible,” Lopez said.
Democrats are in the minority in both the Arizona House of Representatives and the Senate — and have been for several decades. Lopez recognized that hurdle, but said she was open to working with legislators across the aisle while maintaining her beliefs.
"We may not be able to get everything," she said. "But we will fight for everything and that's the key thing."
‘Long line of legislators’ have pioneered Democratic Socialist politics
Martín Quezada, a progressive state lawmaker from 2012 to 2023, said Lopez may be Arizona's first representative to run completely off the Democratic Socialist label, at least that he is aware of. But he said the political legacy has much deeper roots.
“That label is gaining popularity now so more candidates will openly claim it, but the ideals/ philosophies aren’t new at all,” Quezada wrote in a message to The Arizona Republic.
Quezada was part of that effort, he said, noting that a long line of legislators worked to promote policies that align with a Democratic Socialist philosophy.
Lopez said she too believes the ideals of Democratic Socialism have always played a part in progressive politics, but was excited to see more people speak openly about it.
"I think it means that people are looking for something new," Lopez said.