"We'll get the results the night of the election instead of having to wait two weeks, three weeks," Petersen said. "Arizona was 50th in the nation in delivering our electoral votes."

Glassman said he would protect election integrity, promising to drop pending criminal charges filed by Mayes against "fake electors" and others she said conspired to try after the 2020 election to deceive Congress that Trump had defeated Biden in Arizona and was entitled to the state's 11 electoral votes.

Also gone, he said, would be any criminal charges against Cochise County supervisors who were indicted after initially refusing to certify the results of the 2022 election, charges Glassman said were brought because they "wanted to count their own ballots" versus relying on tabulators.

There was plenty of agreement on one issue: Both contenders were critical of Mayes, the incumbent.

"We live in a Republican state where President Trump won Arizona by over 5%," said Glassman. "But we have an insane Democrat attorney general who sued the Trump administration 41 times in the past 16 months."

Glassman said Mayes has been able to do that because she has money in her budget, a budget he said was approved not only by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs but also by Petersen as the Senate president.

Petersen countered that he has held Mayes financially accountable, saying he defeated her in court over her effort to block lawmakers from appropriating opioid settlement funds, getting her to pay $40,000 in legal fees.

But for all the talk about the need to replace Mayes, only Glassman said that if he lost he would back Petersen in the general election.