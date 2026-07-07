Mark Lamb is getting an unexpected raft of financial support from a well-heeled GOP group as allegations of misconduct drag on his congressional campaign.
With just two weeks to spare before the July 21 primary, the libertarian-leaning Club for Growth will spend $250,000 on television ads promoting the former sheriff of Pinal County.
The last-minute expenditure is a sign of the headwinds facing Lamb. A minor celebrity in Arizona Republican circles, his victory in a deep-red congressional district was once seen as inevitable.
The infusion of ad cash suggests the former sheriff's scandals have added to financial tradeoffs facing Republicans during a midterm election year that is widely regarded to be an uphill battle for the GOP.
An ongoing Arizona Republic investigation found the former sheriff invited intimate encounters and indulged a yearslong habit of sexting that he later denied or sought to conceal, sometimes with threats or intimidation. He also made a racist joke about Black people being lazy when a border extremist messaged him the N-word, records show.
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Lamb's longtime friend Matt Hilsabeck told The Republic that Lamb in 2015 sent a nude picture of his wife as a birthday greeting. He said Lamb introduced him to a sexually charged "lifestyle" that included oral sex with Lamb's wife, Janel.
The new television ad doesn't mention the controversies that have overshadowed Lamb's campaign.
Instead, it focuses on his backing from President Donald Trump.
"Mark's hunted down cartels, ran down traffickers, and locked up illegals," a narrator says over a rock-and-roll soundtrack. "That's why Trump gave Mark Lamb his complete and total endorsement."
The sheriff faced a fresh round of criticism when he launched a multi-million-dollar family ranch business in Tennessee — 1,500 miles away from the district he is running to represent.
Lamb, who was sheriff from 2017 through 2024, is vying for the congressional seat formerly held by Andy Biggs in the conservative southeast Valley. He is running on a platform of traditional family values: His campaign slogan is "faith, family, freedom."
Lamb has called the allegations "lies" but has not responded to specific claims. Lawyers for Lamb's campaign said in April that many of the claims against him are "baseless and harmful" but offered no specifics. In May, his wife wrote online that the couple is the subject of a "massive smear campaign."
Fellow Republicans rebuked or questioned Lamb's conduct as high-profile sex scandals surfaced in California, Texas and Maine. Some pressured him to drop out of the race.
Trump has shown no sign of reconsidering his endorsement. And Lamb has appeared to hang on to his advantage in the race. Alongside the new TV ads, the Club for Growth released a poll showing the former sheriff in the lead with around 60% of the vote.
Club for Growth spokesperson Will Mitola did not respond to questions about the allegations against Lamb or why the group was choosing to spend a quarter of a million dollars supporting Lamb if they feel confident he has a wide lead.
Lamb ads will counter rival's attacks
The group's decision to spend precious funds on Lamb's race is telling.
The Club for Growth is famous for intervening in Republican primaries. Funded by big donors in the business community, the group acted as an arbiter of crowded races during the 2000s and 2010s. More recently, they widened their focus to protecting Republicans in competitive general elections, infusing millions to defend Arizona's GOP incumbents from Democratic challengers.
This time they're spending on a race that started out lopsided.
Lamb has in his rival Daniel Keenan, a construction firm owner and political newcomer who was completely unknown to voters just months ago.
Lamb, by comparison, entered the race with a national following and local enthusiasm. He is a well-known and charismatic personality who has spoken at Trump rallies for years. He built his image as "America's Sheriff" doing national TV hits and reality television shows that earned him a large online following.
Launching his campaign in 2025, Lamb was so formidable that another well-resourced Republican left the race altogether and tried his luck in a different district.
Keenan has spent six figures amplifying the claims against Lamb. His campaign released screenshots published by The Republic in scathing video advertisements that included shirtless photos of Lamb and sexually charged messages. Many of the photos were censored.
"Mark Lamb is a disgrace, an embarrassment, and unfit for office," one ad said.
The pro-Lamb Club for Growth ad strikes a cheerful tone. It promotes Lamb's Trump endorsement as "BIG NEWS." A rock-and-roll soundtrack plays over photos of the former sheriff shaking hands with the president and drone footage of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The ad quotes from Trump's social media post backing Lamb in October.
"Trump says Mark strongly supports our incredible law enforcement, will work hard to keep our secure border secure and stop migrant crime," the ad says.
The ad will air on Fox News, satellite, and streaming starting July 7, according to Mitola.
It's one of the biggest expenditures in the race so far. Lamb has also received significant financial backing from a group called the "God Family Freedom PAC." Its biggest donor is Robert Shippy, a Scottsdale-based construction and fireproofing magnate who runs a ranch business similar to the one Lamb is building in Tennessee. Shippy's family members have also donated to Lamb's campaign.
Early voting began June 24.