The sheriff faced a fresh round of criticism when he launched a multi-million-dollar family ranch business in Tennessee — 1,500 miles away from the district he is running to represent.

Lamb, who was sheriff from 2017 through 2024, is vying for the congressional seat formerly held by Andy Biggs in the conservative southeast Valley. He is running on a platform of traditional family values: His campaign slogan is "faith, family, freedom."

Lamb has called the allegations "lies" but has not responded to specific claims. Lawyers for Lamb's campaign said in April that many of the claims against him are "baseless and harmful" but offered no specifics. In May, his wife wrote online that the couple is the subject of a "massive smear campaign."

Fellow Republicans rebuked or questioned Lamb's conduct as high-profile sex scandals surfaced in California, Texas and Maine. Some pressured him to drop out of the race.

Trump has shown no sign of reconsidering his endorsement. And Lamb has appeared to hang on to his advantage in the race. Alongside the new TV ads, the Club for Growth released a poll showing the former sheriff in the lead with around 60% of the vote.

Club for Growth spokesperson Will Mitola did not respond to questions about the allegations against Lamb or why the group was choosing to spend a quarter of a million dollars supporting Lamb if they feel confident he has a wide lead.

Lamb ads will counter rival's attacks

The group's decision to spend precious funds on Lamb's race is telling.